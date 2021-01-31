Ten New Cases Reported on the Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 82 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 25,853. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 95 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.2%.

Ten new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,923

Hawai‘i: 2,162

Maui: 1,734

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 107

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 724

A total of 1,696 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 410 people have died.