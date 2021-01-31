Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program Hiring

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, today announced that applications are now open for this summer’s Hawai’i Youth Conservation Corps (HYCC). The seven-week opportunity runs from June 7 – July 23, 2021, providing young adults typically between the ages of 17–22 with meaningful field service experience into the world of conservation while giving back to the community.

Positions are available throughout Hawai‘i Island at sites such as Waimea Valley alongside Pōhāhā I Ka Lani; the Kuamo‘o battlefield and burial grounds alongside Aloha Kuamo’o ‘Āina; Kīholo State Park, and other organizations like The Nature Conservancy, Waikoloa Dry forest initiative, Kona Hema and Ka’ū preserve, Ulu Maui Puanui, Puʻu Waʻawaʻa and several state agencies including DLNR & DOFAW within the sites that they care take.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Participants will be paid for their service as Team Members or Team Leaders, and also receive an AmeriCorps Education Award, CPR/First Aid Certification, and priceless on-the-job training. No prior environmental experience is necessary. The ideal applicant is someone with a positive attitude, curious about nature, and has a desire to learn through hands-on service. Participants will serve alongside environmental and culturally focused organizations within a range of ecosystems, including wetlands, dryland forests, lo‘i kalo (taro patches), and loko i‘a (ancient Hawaiian fishponds).

Kainoawaianuhea Ah Quin, 23, from Waimea, decided to join the HYCC summer program in 2019 while majoring in Plant and Wildlife Conservation in school. “The program was right in line with what I am interested in doing for my career,” Ah Quin relates. “Itʻs also really nice to feel like Iʻm giving back to my home. After I finish school I want to return home and work in conservation. My Kupu experience made me realize that I love working outside because I feel connected to Hawaiʻi on a spiritual level and want to conserve ‘aina for future generations. I love working hard and working outside.”

Applications are due Feb. 26, 2021. For more information on the HYCC Summer Program or to fill out the brief application, visit: https://www.kupuhawaii.org/hycc-summer/