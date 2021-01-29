HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Jan. 29, 2021

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Jan. 29, 2021January 29, 2021, 9:39 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2021, 9:39 AM)
As of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Heidi K. Hauck, 54, Kailua-Kona
Michael L. Hauck, 55, Kailua-Kona
Devin A. Haug, 28, Hilo
Viliam A.K. Haunga, 43, Hilo
Cecilia L.M. Hauoli, 54, Elcajon, CA
Lisette C. Haver, 40, Mountain View
Kapono M. Hawelu, 26, Hilo
Joe L. Hawthorne, 73, Kea‘au
Ryan M. Hayashikawa, 30, Hilo
Kenneth W. Haymer, 33, Volcano
Phillip Hayworth, 56, Hilo
Ji Xue H. He, 49, Hilo
David E. Heanu, 42, Hilo
Jermome C.K. Heath, 46, Kailua-Kona
Salvador Hebel, 19, Ocean View
Anthony J. Hebert, 47, Kailua-Kona
Todd Hedge, 50, Pahoa
Jasmine L. Heen, 37, Kea‘au
Tracey D. Heeter, 55, Kailua-Kona
Malaurie L. Heidenescher, 25, Aiea, HI
Bill B. Heine, 35, Hilo
Diane L. Heinlein, 60, Captain Cook
Holidae B. Helberg, 57, Pāhoa
Leina-Elise P. Helepololei, 30, Hilo
Barbara Hellwig, 47, Kailua-Kona
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.