HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Jan. 29, 2021

As of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Heidi K. Hauck, 54, Kailua-Kona

Michael L. Hauck, 55, Kailua-Kona

Devin A. Haug, 28, Hilo

Viliam A.K. Haunga, 43, Hilo

Cecilia L.M. Hauoli, 54, Elcajon, CA

Lisette C. Haver, 40, Mountain View

Kapono M. Hawelu, 26, Hilo

Joe L. Hawthorne, 73, Kea‘au

Ryan M. Hayashikawa, 30, Hilo

Kenneth W. Haymer, 33, Volcano

Phillip Hayworth, 56, Hilo

Ji Xue H. He, 49, Hilo

David E. Heanu, 42, Hilo

Jermome C.K. Heath, 46, Kailua-Kona

Salvador Hebel, 19, Ocean View

Anthony J. Hebert, 47, Kailua-Kona

Todd Hedge, 50, Pahoa

Jasmine L. Heen, 37, Kea‘au

Tracey D. Heeter, 55, Kailua-Kona

Malaurie L. Heidenescher, 25, Aiea, HI

Bill B. Heine, 35, Hilo

Diane L. Heinlein, 60, Captain Cook

Holidae B. Helberg, 57, Pāhoa

Leina-Elise P. Helepololei, 30, Hilo

Barbara Hellwig, 47, Kailua-Kona

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.