COVID Death Toll Surpasses 400 After State Adjusts Official Number

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 71 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 25,339.

A total of 59 new COVID-related deaths were reported after DOH did an examination of death certificates from the last five months of 2020 and identified fatalities that were previously overlooked, according to the department.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 108 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

Just one new case was identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,578

Hawai‘i: 2,129

Maui: 1,634

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 689

A total of 1,669 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 401 people have died.