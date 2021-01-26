COVID Death Toll Surpasses 400 After State Adjusts Official Number

COVID Death Toll Surpasses 400 After State Adjusts Official NumberJanuary 26, 2021, 12:35 PM HST (Updated January 26, 2021, 12:35 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 71 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 25,339.
A total of 59 new COVID-related deaths were reported after DOH did an examination of death certificates from the last five months of 2020 and identified fatalities that were previously overlooked, according to the department.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 108 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.
Just one new case was identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 20,578
Hawai‘i: 2,129
Maui: 1,634
Kaua‘i: 178
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 689
A total of 1,669 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 401 people have died.