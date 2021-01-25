Big Island Flood Warning Extended Through Monday Afternoon

Heavy rains continue to fall across much of the Big Island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has increased a flood advisory to a flood warning and extended that warning through 4:45 pm Monday.

Radar and automated rain gauges indicated persistent heavy showers over the Hilo, Puna, and Ka‘ū Districts falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Heavy rainfall is also occurring on the higher elevations on Saddle Road. Additional heavy rainfall is expected through the day.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Mountain View, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Kea‘au, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Punalu‘u Beach, Pōhakuloa Camp, Kawa Flats, Pāhoa, Papaikou, Pepe‘ekeo and Honomu.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Highway 11 between the 58 and 62 mile markers in Ka‘ū is closed indefinitely due to flooding. There is no timeframe for the closure and there are no alternate routes.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown