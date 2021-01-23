134 New COVID Cases Statewide

134 New COVID Cases StatewideJanuary 23, 2021, 12:12 PM HST (Updated January 23, 2021, 12:12 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 134 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 25,003. Four new COVID-related deaths were also reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 104 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.
A total of two new cases were identified on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 20,334
Hawai‘i: 2,115
Maui: 1,571
Kaua‘i: 177
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 675
A total of 1,657 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 336 people have died.