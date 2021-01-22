January 22, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 22, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 22, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov