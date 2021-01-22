Comment Period Opens on Hawai‘i Gaming Proposal

If you’re a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary and have an opinion on a casino being built in Hawai‘i, the chance to get your thoughts included in the official record is now.

DHHL on Thursday opened the public comment period for beneficiaries. The window is part of the beneficiary consultation process on the draft legislative proposal to authorize limited gaming in the form of a single integrated resort on department lands designated for commercial use.

The department conducted two virtual beneficiary consultation meetings this week. Beneficiary consultation materials, the draft legislative proposal, and other related information can be found by visiting dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations/limited-gaming.

“The beneficiary consultations this week were an opportunity for us to share manaʻo,” said Deputy to the Chair Tyler Iokepa Gomes. “We have received constructive feedback so far in this process and I encourage all waiting list applicants, as well as homesteaders, to submit their comments to the department.”

The comment period will end on Feb. 19, 2021. To submit commentary as part of the beneficiary consultation process, email [email protected].