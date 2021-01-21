Three New COVID-related Deaths Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 119 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 24,739. Three new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 111 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

A total of 16 new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,133

Hawai‘i: 2,108

Maui: 1,531

Kaua‘i: 176

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 660

A total of 1,642 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 328 people have died.