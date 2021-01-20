Flood Advisory Issued for West Hawai‘i

5:23 PM HST Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the Big Island until 8:30 pm

At 5:23 pm, radar indicated heavy rain over leeward Big Island from Keauhou to Kona International Airport. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with the heaviest showers observed over and just north of Kailua-Kona.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Honalo, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, and Kona International Airport.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.