HPD Searching for Missing Hilo Man

Big Island authorities are searching for Donald Dodge of Hilo, 61, who has been officially reported as missing.

Dodge was last seen in Hilo on Thursday, Jan. 7 around 9 a.m. He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown eyes and white hair. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers and (808) 961-8300, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential