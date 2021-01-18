Thunderstorms Result in Flood Advisory for Much of West Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the Big Island until 6:45 pm Tuesday.

At 3:41 pm Tuesday, radar indicated heavy showers and embedded thundershowers over portions of the west side of the Big Island, mainly between Kawaihae and Captain Cook. This activity was pushing toward the northwest. Rain was falling at a rate of one inch per hour in the heavier showers, which will lead to ponding in some low-lying and poor drainage areas.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kapa‘au, Honoka‘a, Pu‘uanahulu, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Pōhakuloa Camp, Puako, Holualoa, Honalo, Kalaoa, Kamuela, Kainaliu, Kawaihae, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kealakekua, Honaunau, Kohala Ranch, and Waipio Valley.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for the Big Island until 6 pm HST Tuesday.