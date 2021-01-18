Flood Advisory Issued For Section of Big Island

National Weather Service, Honolulu

8:53 AM HST, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Hawai‘i County is bracing for a wet couple of days, which has brought about several flood and flash flood watches and advisories for different portions of the island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued flood advisory for the Big Island until noon HST on Monday.

At 8:53 AM, radar indicated heavy rain over the north Kohala District. Rain has been reportedly falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest rain was occurring along the coast near Upolu and the slopes of north Kohala. Additional heavy showers are possible over the next few hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kapa‘au, Pololū Valley, Halaula, Kohala Ranch, Waimanu Valley, Hawi, Waipio Valley, Kamuela, Kukuihaele, and Mahukona.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of the Big Island through Tuesday.