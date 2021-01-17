Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i County

There is a Flash Flood Watch for Sunday Jan. 17 beginning at 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawai‘i Island beginning Monday through Tuesday for the following areas: Kona, Kohala, Hamakua and island interior.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Due to the Flash Flood Watch the following is advised:

· Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages.

· Roads may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.

· Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.