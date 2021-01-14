DOH Reports 179 New Cases of COVID Thursday

DOH Reports 179 New Cases of COVID ThursdayJanuary 14, 2021, 12:35 PM HST (Updated January 14, 2021, 12:35 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 179 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 23,908. Six new COVID-related fatalities were also reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 167 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3%.
A total of 13 new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 19,580
Hawai‘i: 2,050
Maui: 1,374
Kaua‘i: 170
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 603
A total of 1,596 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 318 people have died.