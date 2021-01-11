2 Hilo Beach Parks Closed Due to High Surf Advisory

3:38 AM HST Monday, Jan. 11, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

* WHAT: Surf of 10 to 15 feet along north-facing shores.

* WHERE: North facing shores of Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.

* WHEN: Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach Parks are closed until further notice. There are no roads closed at this time.