Re-Striping Scheduled Between Teshima’s and Aloha Theater

Starting Jan. 11, county crews will be re-striping more than half a mile of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 11) between Teshima’s Restaurant and the Aloha Theatre.

The Traffic Division expects to complete the job by Jan. 20. Work is scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting. No roadwork will take place on the weekend or on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Two-way travel will be provided at all times and special off-duty police officers will be posted in the work area to facilitate traffic movement. Motorists are advised to expect delays and encouraged to use the Ali‘i Drive Extension (Māmalahoa Bypass) as an alternate route.

Call the Office of the Mayor in West Hawai‘i 808-323-4442 if there are any concerns.