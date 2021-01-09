Flood Advisory Issued For Big Island

National Weather Service: 8:17 PM HST, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

A flood advisory for the Big Island until 11:30 p.m. HST

SPONSORED VIDEO

Radar has indicated heavy rain over leeward Big Island, with the heaviest rain falling west of a line from Kona Village Resort to Keauhou. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Honalo, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honaunau and Kona International Airport.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.