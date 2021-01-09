COVID-19 Testing Sites Scheduled Islandwide

COVID-19 testing will be available to the public today in Hilo, Puna and Kona.

The Hilo testing clinic will take place at Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 8 a.m. to noon. The Kona site is scheduled at West Hawai‘i Civic Center beginning at 9 a.m. til 1 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Puna testing will be held at Kea‘au High School from 1 to 5 p.m.

There is no testing Sunday. The next testing will be in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park on Monday.