More COVID Vaccine Arrives in Hawai‘i

The Hawai’i Department of Health provided its most recent vaccine status and administration update Friday.

The latest figures are as follows:

Vaccine doses received

91,700 Statewide

54,600 Pfizer-BioNTech

37,100 Moderna

Vaccinations administered statewide

35,000+ Statewide

An additional 17,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been ordered for delivery next week. Thousands more Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech doses may be ordered this weekend for delivery next week, the department said in its release.

Pharmacies continue to administer vaccinations at long-term care facilities around the state. Thousands of residents and employees at those facilities have already been vaccinated and first-dose vaccinations are complete at 22 of those facilities.

Independent licensed healthcare professionals and staff who are part of Phase 1a continue to be vaccinated at area hospitals. Independent healthcare organizations that have not yet arranged for vaccinations are asked to complete this survey to facilitate the logistical planning for the vaccination of their high-risk workers.

Details on how people age 75 and older can register for vaccinations can be expected as soon as next week. Locations and opening dates of large PODs (points of dispensing) will be announced soon.