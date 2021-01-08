Human Remains Discovered in Aloha Estates

Big Island authorities are looking into a likely murder in East Hawai‘i.

Hawaiʻi Island Police have initiated a homicide investigation after the discovery of a body in the Aloha Estates subdivision of Puna on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Puna Patrol officers responded to the area of Road 16 in Aloha Estates after receiving a report that area residents had located buried human remains. Patrol officers confirmed the remains were human and contacted detectives.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to continue the investigation. The remains were exhumed from a shallow grave and transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death. Police believe the remains had been buried for approximately two weeks.

Due to the stage of decomposition, positive identification is pending DNA or dental comparison.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning, and the forensic pathologist concluded that the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound to the torso. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or via email at [email protected].

Anyone with information can also reach out to Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or send an email [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.