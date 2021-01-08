DOH Reports 264 New COVID Cases Friday as Surge Continues

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 264 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 22,895. Four new COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 156 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.4%.

A total of 10 new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 18,913

Hawai‘i: 1,974

Maui: 1,197

Kaua‘i: 157

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 523

A total of 1,531 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 303 people have died.