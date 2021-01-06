HPD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating 13-Year-Old Runaway

By Big Island Now
January 6, 2021, 2:35 PM HST (Updated January 6, 2021, 2:35 PM)
Naturally Torres

Hawaiʻi police are asking for the public’s help in locating runaway Naturally Torres, who was last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Jan. 5, 2021.

Naturally is 13 years old, approximately 5 feet-1-inch tall, 165 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on Naturally’s whereabouts to call Officer Conrad Bidal at the Pāhoa police station 808-965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

