Two New COVID Cases Reported on Big Island

The Hawaii Department of Health reported two new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island with three people hospitalized. A total of 51 deaths have been reported across the Big Island.

The coronavirus cases count continues to increase within the State of Hawaii and many celebrations and gatherings were observed during the recent holidays that may further contribute to the spread of this virus. It is especially important to continue following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings to no more than ten people to reduce any spike of coronavirus cases related to the holidays.