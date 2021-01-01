New COVID Cases Vault Over 200 Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 241 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 21,638. One new COVID-related death was also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 119 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.1%.

A total of 13 new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 18,098

Hawai‘i: 1,900

Maui: 986

Kaua‘i: 146

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 380

A total of 1,473 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 289 people have died.