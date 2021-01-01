HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Dec. 31, 2020

As of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Vincent F. Guerpo, 42, Kamuela

Elijah Guerra, 45, Pāhoa

Angelique K. Guerrero, 48, Fall River, MA

Olivia K. Guerrero, 44, Hilo

Baylen K. Guerrero-Bantoon, 24, Hilo

Brianne C. Guevara, 26, Keaau

Samuel J.C. Guevara, 66, North Kohala

Melvin C. Guillermo, 27, Honoka‘a

Dion C.L. Guillot, 31, Hilo

John T. Guinan, 52, Pearl City, HI

Joseph W. Guindi, 28, West Covina, CA

Keenan T.K. Gumahad-Hinez, 28, Hilo

Ross L. Gurtburg, 67, Paia, HI

Memetun H. Gustavo, 26, Papaikou

Pedro Gutierrezbucio, 42, Kea‘au

Rochelle A. Guyer, 34, Hilo

Gina Guzman, 57, Pahoa

Eduardo Guzmanruiz, 74, Kailua-Kona

Robert M. Ha, 37, Hilo

Scott I. Haaber, 69, Hilo

Maurice L. Hackett,l 43, Pāhoa

Randy K. Haina, 44, Hilo

Scott M. Haines, 54, Pāhoa

Justin L. Hainz, 36, Brookfield, WI

Glennis E. Halcomb, 27, Pāhoa

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.