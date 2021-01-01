HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Dec. 31, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Dec. 31, 2020January 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 31, 2020, 10:27 AM)
As of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Vincent F. Guerpo, 42, Kamuela
Elijah Guerra, 45, Pāhoa
Angelique K. Guerrero, 48, Fall River, MA
Olivia K. Guerrero, 44, Hilo
Baylen K. Guerrero-Bantoon, 24, Hilo
Brianne C. Guevara, 26, Keaau
Samuel J.C. Guevara, 66, North Kohala
Melvin C. Guillermo, 27, Honoka‘a
Dion C.L. Guillot, 31, Hilo
John T. Guinan, 52, Pearl City, HI
Joseph W. Guindi, 28, West Covina, CA
Keenan T.K. Gumahad-Hinez, 28, Hilo
Ross L. Gurtburg, 67, Paia, HI
Memetun H. Gustavo, 26, Papaikou
Pedro Gutierrezbucio, 42, Kea‘au
Rochelle A. Guyer, 34, Hilo
Gina Guzman, 57, Pahoa
Eduardo Guzmanruiz, 74, Kailua-Kona
Robert M. Ha, 37, Hilo
Scott I. Haaber, 69, Hilo
Maurice L. Hackett,l 43, Pāhoa
Randy K. Haina, 44, Hilo
Scott M. Haines, 54, Pāhoa
Justin L. Hainz, 36, Brookfield, WI
Glennis E. Halcomb, 27, Pāhoa
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.