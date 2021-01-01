Fireworks Celebration Turns Fatal on Kaua‘i

A firework explosion claimed the life of a Kaua‘i man on New Year’s Eve.

Police have identified the deceased as 34-year-old Dexter Ibaan, of Kapa‘a.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ibaan was attempting to light a firework when it apparently malfunctioned and exploded while in his hand.

First responders were dispatched to the Kapa‘a residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Once on scene, they found a bystander administering CPR to the unresponsive Ibaan.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Firefighters and AMR medics took over advanced resuscitation efforts and continued efforts while in transport to Wilcox Medical Center. Ibaan could not be revived and was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor at the center.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, is assisting the man’s family.

An autopsy is pending, but foul play is not suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.