DOH Reports Daily COVID Case Bump to 188

By Big Island Now
December 31, 2020, 12:24 PM HST (Updated December 31, 2020, 12:24 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 188 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 21,397. Three new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 103 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.7%.

A total of 14 new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

  • O‘ahu: 17,908
  • Hawai‘i: 1,887
  • Maui: 932
  • Kaua‘i: 145
  • Lana‘i: 106
  • Moloka‘i: 22
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State: 371

A total of 1,462 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 288 people have died.

