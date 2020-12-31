DOH Reports Daily COVID Case Bump to 188

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 188 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 21,397. Three new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 103 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.7%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of 14 new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,908

Hawai‘i: 1,887

Maui: 932

Kaua‘i: 145

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 371

A total of 1,462 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 288 people have died.