2 Men Arrested in Connection to South Kona Home Invasion

Two men have been arrested after three people were injured during a home invasion in South Kona.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Officers from Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Kona patrol responded to a call of a possible burglary in Captain Cook. It was reported that two men fled the scene in a grey colored Honda sedan.

In the course of the investigation, officers determined that two masked gunmen, later identified as 23-year-old Jerome Kahoalii-Heath and 27-year-old Ioane Asagra, had reportedly entered the home, demanding drugs and money, as well as striking three witnesses in the head with a weapon. The victims were treated on-site for their injuries.

While at the scene, officers discovered .40 caliber casings.

Kona patrol officers, teamed up with members of the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) and Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) to apprehend the suspects, who were considered armed and dangerous.

CIS personnel sought and received a warrant to search two vehicles known to be used by the suspects and found ammunition matching that found at the scene of the burglary. Meanwhile, Kona patrol officers, working on tips from the public, learned that the suspects might be in the Kona Palisades area.

As officers were checking the area, they received a report that the two suspects had stolen a red Jeep Cherokee. While responding to the stolen Jeep, officers discovered the suspects left a silver-colored Honda Civic at the scene with an AR-15 rifle lying on the front passenger seat.

On Wednesday, additional officers spotted the stolen red Jeep traveling south on Highway 190. Due to the driver of the Jeep driving recklessly, officers did not engage in a pursuit. The vehicle continued south on Highway 180. Officers attempted to stop the Jeep a second time near the intersection of Highway 19 and Kamehameha III Avenue. The motor vehicle continued west on Lako Street, made an illegal U-turn, hit the curb, and came to a stop.

Kahoalii-Heath, the driver of the stolen Jeep, and his passenger, 20-year-old Valerie Mills-Lorenzo, were arrested at the scene and taken to Kona Community Hospital to rule out injuries from the single-vehicle accident. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the Jeep Cherokee. Shortly thereafter, Asagra turned himself into police and was arrested.

Police are continuing their investigation of these incidents.