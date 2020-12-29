Select Golf Courses to Offer Reduced Rates Starting New Year’s Day

Starting New Year’s Day, Hawai‘i County residents will qualify for reduced rates of golf rounds at two West Hawaii golf courses.

Waikoloa Village and Makalei Golf Courses will participate in the county’s West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program through June 30, 2021. This new program qualifies county residents to play an 18-hole round of golf and inclusive of golf cart usage for $37.

Residents 60 or older are eligible for a senior rate of $32. Residents under the age of 18 will pay $17 (“Junior” rate). These rates apply to all tee times from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily, regardless of the time of day, day of the week, or holidays.

Through this program, the first 1,333 rounds of golf at Waikoloa Village Golf Course and the first 1,016 rounds of golf at Makalei Golf Course played by qualified Hawai‘i residents in each calendar month will receive the discounted rates. Once the number of qualified rounds exceeds 1,333 at Waikoloa Village Golf Course and 1,016 at Makalei Golf Course in any given month, the golf courses may revert to a rate schedule of their own determination until the count resets on the first day of the following month.

To qualify for the Hawai‘i County Resident rate, individuals must present a valid Hawai‘i Driver’s License or Hawai‘i State Identification Card at the time of check-in for payment and play. All golfers must provide their full name and home address at the time of check-in in order to qualify for the reduced rates.

In order to qualify for the junior rate (if the individual does not possess a Hawai‘i Driver’s License or Hawai‘i State ID card), he or she must provide the following at the time of check-in: (1) a Student ID card and a document proving their date of birth, or (2) a Student ID card and a document that includes their photo and date of birth, or (3) be accompanied to the course by a parent of family member older than 18 years of age, and provide their birth certificate.

As a condition of this golf subsidy program, Hawai‘i County residents shall be afforded the same opportunities, services, equipment and enjoyment of the golf course and amenities as golfers who pay full or unsubsidized rates for rounds of golf. Individuals may play as many 18-hole rounds of golf throughout this program that they are willing to pay for.

Play at the course shall adhere to all rules established by the golf course’s management with the following exception: Hawai‘i resident golfers shall be allowed to bring onto the course their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for personal consumption during play.

Waikoloa Village Golf Course is located at 68-1792 Melia Street, in Waikoloa. Call 808-883-9621 for questions and tee time availability.

Makalei Golf Course is located at 72-3890 Hawaii Belt Road, in Kailua-Kona. Call 808-325-6625 for questions and tee time availability.

For questions specific to the subsidy program or for issues that arise during play that cannot be resolved by the golf course’s management, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311.