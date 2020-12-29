DOH Reports 76 New COVID Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Tuesday reported 76 new cases of cornavirus, raising the statewide total to 21,103 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 95 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

A total of seven new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps all active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,689

Hawai‘i: 1,871

Maui: 915

Kaua‘i: 144

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 356

A total of 1,452 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 285 people have died.