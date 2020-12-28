West Hawai‘i State Parks to Close Early for New Year’s Eve

The Department of Natural Resources’ State Parks Division will be closing Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kīholo State Park Reserve and Kekaha Kai State Park (Mahai‘ula and Kua Bay sections) early on New Year’s Eve.

Gates will shut at 5 p.m. The early closures are meant to discourage the public from lighting off fireworks.

All fireworks are prohibited in state parks to protect the natural resources of the area. The parks will resume their normal hours on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

