VIDEO: Tea Company Catches Fire in Downtown Hilo

By Max Dible
December 28, 2020, 11:54 AM HST (Updated December 28, 2020, 11:54 AM)
The Oribe Tea Company, located on Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo, caught fire Sunday. The event was captured in part by a passerby using her smartphone.

A fire occurred at Oribe Tea Company in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Video by Kimberly Krail. 

A Hawai‘i Fire Department spokesperson based in West Hawai‘i confirmed the blaze originated at Oribe Sunday and that firefighters responded. High winds temporarily knocked out multiple cross-island communication systems Sunday evening, hampering the department’s ability to elaborate with more detailed information.

East Hawai‘i officials were spread thin over the weekend, battling both the fire in downtown Hilo as well as two separate brush fires in the Ka‘ū. District, and had yet to be reached as of Monday morning. HFD communications officials said more information would eventually be released.

Oribe Tea Company draws its name from a centuries-old Japanese Tea Master and “boasts a multiethnic culture with influences from many different heritages,” according to its website. The company had not returned a request for comment as of late morning Monday.

This story will be updated. 

Max Dible
Max Dible is the News Director for both Big Island Now and Kauai Now. He also serves as News Director for Pacific Media Group's Hawai‘i Island family of radio stations. He formerly worked as a community reporter for West Hawai‘i Today in Kailua-Kona from 2016 to 2019. Before that, he was a sports editor, sports reporter, and radio talk show personality covering college athletics in Iowa. He's won several regional and national journalism awards, at both the collegiate and professional levels, for breaking news, long-form feature writing, and his work as a sports columnist.

