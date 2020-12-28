VIDEO: Tea Company Catches Fire in Downtown Hilo

The Oribe Tea Company, located on Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo, caught fire Sunday. The event was captured in part by a passerby using her smartphone.

A fire occurred at Oribe Tea Company in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Video by Kimberly Krail.

A Hawai‘i Fire Department spokesperson based in West Hawai‘i confirmed the blaze originated at Oribe Sunday and that firefighters responded. High winds temporarily knocked out multiple cross-island communication systems Sunday evening, hampering the department’s ability to elaborate with more detailed information.

East Hawai‘i officials were spread thin over the weekend, battling both the fire in downtown Hilo as well as two separate brush fires in the Ka‘ū. District, and had yet to be reached as of Monday morning. HFD communications officials said more information would eventually be released.

Oribe Tea Company draws its name from a centuries-old Japanese Tea Master and “boasts a multiethnic culture with influences from many different heritages,” according to its website. The company had not returned a request for comment as of late morning Monday.

This story will be updated.