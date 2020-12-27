HFD Contains 1 of 2 Ka‘ū Brush Fires

Two brush fires took hold in different portions of Ka‘ū Saturday.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) remained on the scenes through the evening and into Sunday. Firefighters have fully contained a 40-acre brush fire on Ninole Loop in Punalu‘u, according to the department. A second brush fire, roughly 90-acres in size as of Sunday morning, continues to burn in Pahala, HFD said. A wind advisory for much of the Big Island Saturday worsened burning conditions, though that advisory has since expired.

More information will be reported as soon as it’s available. There are no road closures at this time, though motorists are asked to proceed through the area with extra caution due to the presence of firefighters as well as potential smoke.