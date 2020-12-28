Hawai‘i Surpasses 21K Cases of COVID in 2020

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 46 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, raising the statewide total to 21,028 cases since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 94 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of two new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps all active cases by district across all island, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,634

Hawai‘i: 1,864

Maui: 906

Kaua‘i: 144

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 352

A total of 1,446 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 285 people have died.