Kea‘au Home Damaged in Structure Fire

No injuries were reported after a Kea‘au home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

The structure fire, located at at 17-183 Papapa St., was initially reported to Hawai‘i Fire Department at approximately 6:56 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews found a two-story residential structure with an adjoining two-car garage involved in flames.

All residents of the home were accounted for and declined medical treatment.

Firefighters used attack lines to control, contain and extinguish the blaze. HFD reports $187,500 in damages.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is currently under investigation.