Kea‘au Home Damaged in Structure Fire

By Big Island Now
December 22, 2020, 10:20 AM HST (Updated December 22, 2020, 10:20 AM)
×

No injuries were reported after a Kea‘au home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

The structure fire, located at at 17-183 Papapa St., was initially reported to Hawai‘i Fire Department at approximately 6:56 a.m.  When they arrived on scene, crews found a two-story residential structure with an adjoining two-car garage involved in flames.

SPONSORED VIDEO

All residents of the home were accounted for and declined medical treatment.

Firefighters used attack lines to control, contain and extinguish the blaze. HFD reports $187,500 in damages.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments