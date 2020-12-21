Kīlauea Erupts on Sunday Night

Kīlauea Erupts on Sunday NightDecember 21, 2020, 12:07 AM HST (Updated December 21, 2020, 12:07 AM)
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. HST, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected glow within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano.
An eruption has commenced within Kīlauea’s summit caldera. The situation is rapidly evolving and HVO will issue another statement when more information is available.
Accordingly, HVO has elevated Kīlauea’s volcano alert level to WARNING and its aviation color code to RED.
Alert levels and aviation color codes are explained here: https://www.usgs.gov/natural-
HVO continues to monitor the volcano closely and will report any significant changes.