DOH Reports 204 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

DOH Reports 204 New COVID-19 Cases StatewideDecember 20, 2020, 12:01 PM HST (Updated December 20, 2020, 12:01 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health Sunday reported 204 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,217 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was reported.
The state’s two-week average is 137 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.8%.
Thirteen new cases were reported on the Big Island Sunday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 1,7054
Hawai‘i: 1,803
Maui: 771
Kaua‘i: 137
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 22
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 324
A total of 1,412 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 282 have died.