DOH Reports 204 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

By Big Island Now
December 20, 2020, 12:01 PM HST (Updated December 20, 2020, 12:01 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Sunday reported 204 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,217 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was reported.

The state’s two-week average is 137 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.8%.

Thirteen new cases were reported on the Big Island Sunday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 1,7054
Hawai‘i: 1,803
Maui: 771
Kaua‘i: 137
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 22
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 324

A total of 1,412 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 282 have died.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments