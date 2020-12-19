Man Found Shot in Hilo Identified

Authorities have identified a man found shot in a vehicle in Hilo as 41-year-old Benjamin Craig Davidson.

Davidson was discovered by Hawai‘i Police Department at the Puainako Town Center just after 4 a.m. on Friday while responding to a report of gunshots in the area. The 41-year-old was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy report indicated the Hilo man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“The manner of death was determined to be homicide,” police stated.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this second-degree murder investigation. They are following up on leads and are looking to question the operator of a white two-door-sedan that was seen in the area of the victim’s vehicle and then leaving the parking lot.

This individual should be considered armed and dangerous, police say

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident or has information to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.