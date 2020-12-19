COVID-19 Cases Now Exceed 20,000 Statewide

COVID-19 Cases Now Exceed 20,000 StatewideDecember 19, 2020, 12:20 PM HST (Updated December 19, 2020, 12:20 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health Saturday reported 156 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,015 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.
The state’s two-week average is 120 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.6%.
Twenty-one new cases were reported on the Big Island Saturday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 16,876
Hawai‘i: 1,790
Maui: 760
Kaua‘i: 137
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 22
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 324
A total of 1,405 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 281 have died.