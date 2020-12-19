COVID-19 Cases Now Exceed 20,000 Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Saturday reported 156 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,015 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

The state’s two-week average is 120 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.6%.

Twenty-one new cases were reported on the Big Island Saturday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,876

Hawai‘i: 1,790

Maui: 760

Kaua‘i: 137

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 324

A total of 1,405 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 281 have died.