Wind Advisory Extended for Various Areas on Big Island

Wind Advisory Extended for Various Areas on Big IslandDecember 18, 2020, 3:42 PM HST (Updated December 18, 2020, 3:42 PM)
3:17 PM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY
WHAT: Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.
WHERE: South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela and Waikoloa.
WHEN: Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Motorists should use extra caution.