Wind Advisory Extended for Various Areas on Big Island

3:17 PM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY

WHAT: Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.

WHERE: South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela and Waikoloa.

WHEN: Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should use extra caution.