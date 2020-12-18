December 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 3:35AM HST until December 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 53. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind around 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. Strong and damaging winds, with an east wind 39 to 44 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 50. Strong and damaging winds, with an east wind 36 to 41 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead