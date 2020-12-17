First Certified Arson K9 in State Dies

The first certified arson K9 in the state has died.

Kaimi, member of the Hawai‘i Fire Department, passed away on Dec. 12.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department regretfully announces the passing of retired Arson K9 Kaimi. Partnered with Fire Investigator Robert Perreira in May of 2008, the team served the county and the state for 12 years working hundreds of fires, conducting numerous public education events, visiting elementary schools and also giving numerous media interviews.

“At the peak of his career, Kaimi worked the high profile Marco Polo fire where, as usual, he did an amazing job,” according to a press release from HFD.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kaimi retired from his career on Dec. 31, 2019, to the Perreira home where he enjoyed the remainder of his dog years.

“Kaimi will be missed not only by the Perreira family, the fire department, and the many friends he made over the years, but also by the Arson K9 family around the nation,” said Perreira, who is currently the Acting Fire Chief.