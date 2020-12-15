Big Island Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates 1 Graduate

The Big Island Veterans Treatment Court celebrated the graduation of Felix Ni‘ihau.

On Monday, the team met at the Keahuolū Courthouse in Kona to recognize Niihau for his accomplishments.

Ni‘ihau was admitted to Veterans Court in April 2018. In the beginning, team members say he had numerous violations and was sent to jail many times. His probation was revoked and he was re-sentenced to four years probation in December 2019.

Ni‘ihau served in the Army from 1976-77, and in the National Guard from 1977-91 and was honorably discharged. The veteran eventually became addicted to methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.

“(He) lost (his) job, spent money on drugs and was having a hard time,” drug court officials say.

Ni‘ihau was able to achieve sobriety with the support from his sister and brother-in-law, case manager, Derwin, Steadfast Housing case manager, and mostly, his mentor Bill Flynn.

“Now he is able to manage his finances and able to buy things for his family and himself,” officials say.