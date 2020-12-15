57 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Tuesday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 19,480 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

The state’s two-week average is 112 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense noted 10 new cases on the Big Island Tuesday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,458

Hawai‘i: 1,743

Maui: 714

Kaua‘i: 134

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 303

A total of 1,374 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 274 have died.