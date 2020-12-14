Hilo Courthouse Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawai‘i State Judiciary announced today.

The employee, who was asymptomatic, was last at work the morning of Dec. 11 and took a COVID-19 test that afternoon after a close contact outside of work tested positive. A confirmed positive test result was received Sunday. The employee, who remains asymptomatic, did not work in a courtroom or with the public on Friday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The individual had limited contact with a few coworkers, all of whom wore face masks during their interactions. The Department of Health was consulted and conducted contact tracing.

The areas where this person works are cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, they received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers.

The courthouse remains open for those with official court business.