Big Island Notes 10 New Cases of COVID Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Sunday reported 90 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 19,235 since the pandemic began. Three new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

The state’s two-week average is 96 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.9%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense noted 10 new cases on the Big Island Sunday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,266

Hawai‘i: 1,718

Maui: 692

Kaua‘i: 134

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 297

A total of 1,365 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 274 have died.