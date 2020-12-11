HPD Releases Names of 25 on Outstanding Warrant List

By Big Island Now
December 11, 2020, 9:29 AM HST (Updated December 11, 2020, 9:29 AM)
As of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

The following is a 25-name portion of the county’s master warrant list, arranged in alphabetical order.

Richard Gomez Jr., 41, Keaau
Ismael Gomez, 32, Long Beach, CA
James T. Gomez, Unknown, Unknown
Rodrigo Gustavo D.V. Goncalves, 32, Kealakekua
Bonnie R. Gonsalves, 57, Pahoa
Broyson J. Gonsalves, 39, Hilo
Jarday K. Gonsalves, 27, Pahoa
Kasy K. Gonsalves, 25, Keaau
Shai K.P. Gonsavles, 27, Pahoa
Wayne E. A. Gonsalves, 33, Hilo
Cindy L. Gonsalves-Pascual, 57, Pahoa
Dominick G.P. Gonzado, 26, Kurtistown
Alonzo J. Gonzales, 30, Captain Cook
Juan Gonzales, 42, Kailua Kona
Julian K. Gonzales, 29, Hilo
Armando Gonzales-Suarez, 51, Holualoa
Adrian Gonzalez, 30, Hilo
Eduardo Gonzalez, 66, Kailua Kona
Jose Gonzalez, 24, Kailua Kona
Pedro T. Gonzalez, 58, Keaau
Victor Gonzalezxocotengo, 41, Keaau
Antonio Gooden, 27, Homestead, FL
Saudia M. Goodman, 37, Waikoloa
Candice M. Gordon, 43, Kailua Kona
Daniel L. Gordon, 35, Hilo
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

