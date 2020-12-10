KCH to Receive Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine

Kona Community Hospital officials received word Wednesday they would be receiving one shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

KCH would offer the Pfizer vaccination to health care workers who are most at risk of contracting the virus. The vaccine will be available to employees at Kohala Hospital, Ali‘i Health Center and Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center.

KCH spokeswoman Judy Donovan said hospital officials are also talking with EMS, Hawai‘i Fire Department and Hawai‘i Police Department to see if they want to receive the vaccine through them.

Hilo Medical Center is also set to receive a shipment of the vaccine. At HMC, officials say they are working on the potential to be a distribution source for other hospitals as they are the only facility on the island with an ultra-cold freezer capable of storing this type of vaccine for long periods of time.

Donovan said while KCH doesn’t have an ultra-cold freezer, the hospital’s pharmacy does have the capacity to store the vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is given in the arm. It’s a two-shot process with a second shot given three weeks after the first.