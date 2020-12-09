HPD Arrests 23 For DUI Over Previous Week

Big Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 931 DUI arrests compared with 1,000 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.9%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 6 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 4 246 Puna 6 198 Ka’u 1 12 Kona 8 370 South Kohala 3 80 North Kohala 1 17 Island Total 23 931

There have been 728 major accidents so far this year compared with 918 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20.7%.

To date, there have been 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 23 fatal crashes resulting in 23 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 34.8% for fatal crashes and 34.8% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.